Revealed: What's inside Cristiano Ronaldo's retirement home in Lisbon

Photo: Reuters file

Published: Wed 15 Nov 2023, 10:27 PM

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has lived life king-size wherever he's stayed in the last two decades of his career. From Lisbon and Manchester to Madrid and Turin to now Riyadh, Ronaldo's lifestyle has been as much the talk of the town as his performance. Ronaldo is still at the top of his game, scoring goals in the Saudi Pro League and on international duty for Portugal. And, he looks in no mood to hand his boots just yet.

However, that doesn't mean he hasn't started planning his retirement yet. His dream home has been under construction for the last three years and is likely to be completed by 2024 end. According to reports in Spanish media, his house of four floors and four luxury suites is "covered by huge glass walls overlooking the beautiful Portuguese landscape."

The gargantuan mansion will also have a cinema room, a service area, a gym, and a tennis court. And just in case you thought of garages, the house will have two of them to park at least 20 cars owned by the 5-time Ballon d'Or winner.

According to a report in GiveMeSport, Ronaldo has also insisted on the construction of a 1,000-square-foot master bedroom. By the time it's completed, the mansion will likely feature among Portugal's most expensive residential developments.

Ronaldo's retirement home is not the only residence he owns in Portugal. The former Real Madrid striker owns a seven-storey apartment overlooking the Atlantic Ocean in Funchal, Madeira, his hometown. Ronaldo's mother and brother live in his Madeira home. Ronaldo also owns two apartments in Lisbon.

Back to football, Ronaldo has so far scored 13 goals in 11 games for Al Nassr this season, three more than Al Hilal's Aleksandar Mitrovic. The star striker is currently on international duty for Portugal who have already qualified for the 2024 Euros. Ronaldo has scored nine goals in eight matches in the Euro qualifiers so far.

ALSO READ: