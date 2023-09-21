Relentless Real spoil Union's Champions League debut

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham celebrates after scoring his side's goal. — AP

Published: Thu 21 Sep 2023, 12:06 AM

Jude Bellingham scored deep in added time as Real Madrid wore down a resilient Union Berlin to claim a 1-0 win at the Santiago Bernabeu in their Group C opener on Wednesday, spoiling the Bundesliga side's Champions League debut.

Real dominated possession in the first half but found it difficult to break down Union, who defended resolutely and were impressively marshalled at the back by veteran Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci - a summer signing from Juventus.

The 14-times champions made a fast start to the second half and Rodrygo twice went close to scoring the opener, having a close-range shot saved by keeper Frederik Ronnow before unleashing a thunderous volley that cannoned off the post.

Carlo Ancelotti's team continued to turn the screw as the second half wore on with Union beginning to flag, and the German resistance was finally pierced in the 94th minute when midfielder Bellingham turned in a rebound to bag his sixth goal in six games this season.

