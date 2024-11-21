Premier League: Spurs to appeal length of Bentancur's ban for racist remarks

Tottenham Hotspur's Rodrigo Bentancur. — Reuters

Tottenham Hotspur will appeal against the length of Rodrigo Bentancur's suspension for making a racist remark about teammate Son Heung-min, the Premier League club said on Wednesday after the Uruguayan was banned for seven games.

Bentancur had denied the charge, but an independent regulatory commission found it to be proven and the Football Association imposed the suspension and a 100,000 pounds ($126,660) fine on the 27-year-old.

"While we accept the guilty finding against Rodrigo by the independent regulatory commission, we believe the subsequent sanction is severe," the club said in a statement.