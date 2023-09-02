Premier League: Son hat trick fires Tottenham to win over Burnley

Biggest hitters are likely to see the distance they can power tee shots pegged back after the R&A and US Golf Association announce changes
Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min scored a hat-trick - his first goals of the season - as his side demolished Burnley 5-2 at Turf Moor on Saturday after the visitors had gone behind.
Burnley, still without a point, got a dream start when Lyle Foster finished neatly in the fourth minute.
But Tottenham soon hit their stride and Son levelled in the 16th minute with a dinked finish before Cristian Romero's rasping shot gave the Londoners the lead in first-half stoppage time.
James Maddison made it 3-1 with a delightful curled finish in the 54th minute before Son struck twice in quick succession just past the hour mark to complete an emphatic win that put Tottenham second in the table on 10 points from four games.
Burnley grabbed a late consolation through Josh Brownhill.
New captain Shan Masood's task made even more difficult by a depleted bowling attack ahead of three-match series
The former Indian cricketer will be the chairperson of the panel while BCCI secretary Jay Shah has been named as its convenor
A 2-1 home defeat by Fortaleza in their final league match of the season meant they dropped out of Serie A, Brazil's top flight football league
Rain washes out second day's play as the Black Caps trail by 117 runs in Dhaka
Pochettino 'not disappointed' in Chelsea performance despite Wednesday's defeat at Old Trafford
The Premier League champions have gone four games without a win for the first time since April 2017, having previously drawn with Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham
Emirates Golf Club’s Faldo and Majlis courses hosted the two-day event which saw Team Pakistan win the trophy and bragging rights