Premier League: Manchester United defeat Southampton with goals from de Ligt, Rashford

Last year, UAE outperformed more than 40 teams at the championship held in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, securing the top position with 14 medals
New signing Matthijs de Ligt grabbed his first goal for Manchester United while Marcus Rashford scored for the first time since March in a 3-0 Premier League victory at Southampton on Saturday after a shaky start to the season.
Alejandro Garnacho added a late goal for Erik ten Hag's side who started the day 14th in the standings after back-to-back losses. They now have six points from four matches while newly promoted Southampton remain without a point.
Southampton dominated early on but squandered a chance to take the lead in the 34th minute after United goalkeeper Andre Onana saved Cameron Archer's poor penalty, sparking an immediate shift in momentum at St Mary's Stadium.
A minute later, De Ligt headed in a sumptuous ball from Bruno Fernandes. Rashford, who had gone 13 games without a goal, then ended his drought with a diagonal shot from outside the 18-yard-box to the far corner in the 45th. The hosts were reduced to 10 men in the 79th minute when defender Jack Stephens was sent off for a high tackle on Garnacho.
ALSO READ:
Last year, UAE outperformed more than 40 teams at the championship held in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, securing the top position with 14 medals
The 15-year-old medal-winning talent from Nord Anglia International School, Dubai says she feels honored to represent the UAE on the global stage
As the home of the HERO Dubai Desert Classic celebrates 35 glorious years it stirs up nostalgic memories of how the venue sparked Dubai's rise as the region's sports capital
I’m continuing with my DP World Tour membership and plan to play in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates says the Polish player
Huge Week for LIV Golf in Chicago while the DP World Tour hosts one of its flagship events – the $6 million Amgen Irish Open
The extensive calendar will include a mix of Emirates PGA Pro-Ams with 18-hole Individual Strokeplay events
The new International & National Amateur Golf Championships will bring together UAE National golfers and amateurs from the Asia-Pacific and Arab Golf Federations
Their haul of 22 gold medals and 82 overall in Paris is even more impressive given the death and destruction since Russia invaded in February 2022