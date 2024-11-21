Premier League: Huerzeler's impact allows Brighton to dream of Europe again

Danny Welbeck (right), who turns 34 next week, has found a new lease of life under Fabian Huerzeler and has already scored six league goals to equal his best tally in a season in a Brighton shirt. —Reuters

When Fabian Huerzeler joined Brighton & Hove Albion ahead of his debut season in a European top-flight league the manager wanted to "challenge the establishment" and, true to his word, some of the Premier League's leading clubs have suffered defeat as his Seagulls soar.

Brighton are sixth in the standings and in a healthy position to qualify for Europe again but they are also level on points with third-placed Chelsea under German Huerzeler -- the youngest permanent head coach in Premier League history.

Brighton completed their best ever season in the 2022-23 campaign under Roberto De Zerbi when they finished sixth with a style of eye-catching football that saw them qualify for Europe for the first time and Huerzeler had big shoes to fill.

But having led St Pauli back to the German top-flight last season after a 13-year absence, the 31-year-old Texas-born Huerzeler has made the step up look easy.

He kick-started the season by winning the Premier League Manager of the Month award with an unbeaten run in August and his side notched up memorable wins over Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and even champions Manchester City.

But Huerzeler was in no mood to celebrate despite his side coming back from a goal down and handing City boss Pep Guardiola a historic fourth straight defeat in all competitions for the first time in his managerial career.

"Unfortunately, a win over City only gives three points but we should be proud. The club should take the belief from this that they are able to beat everyone and compete with the establishment," Huerzeler said.

Brighton have rarely got their recruitment wrong and Huerzeler has done well to build on the foundations laid by former managers Graham Potter and De Zerbi while experienced players have also played their part.

Brighton's top scorer this term Danny Welbeck and midfielder James Milner are older than Huerzeler but have bought into his philosophy, with Milner saying he had "flashbacks" to his former Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp's style of play.

"There is a good mix of the last manager (De Zerbi), who was build-up orientated, but maybe a bit of Klopp thrown in," Milner, 38, told Sky Sports in August.

"In terms of how we defend especially, the focus is on high intensity, counter-pressing and quick reactions to turnovers. The manager has put his own stamp and intensity on things, he wants us to play front foot with and without the ball."

Welbeck, who turns 34 next week, has found a new lease of life under Huerzeler and has already scored six league goals to equal his best tally in a season in a Brighton shirt, while 12 players have found the net so far -- a league-high.