Premier League: Burnley earn first point in draw at Forest

Burnley earned their first point since returning to the Premier League but were left frustrated by a 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest on Monday after having a late goal ruled out.
Vincent Kompany's side soaked up some early pressure and then took the lead after 41 minutes with a superb finish by Zeki Amdouni after good work by Luca Kolesoho.
Burnley grew in confidence and looked comfortable in the opening stages of the second half but were rocked when Callum Hudson-Odoi curled in a superb 61st-minute equaliser.
Forest sought to maintain the momentum but it was Burnley who thought they had re-taken the lead when Lyle Foster slotted in Sander Berge's low cross but the goal was disallowed for a harsh-looking handball against Berge.
There was worse to come for Foster who was sent off in stoppage time for an elbow.
The draw lifted Forest to eighth place in the table with seven points from their five games while Burnley are 19th with one point from their four games.
