Premier League: Abu Dhabi-owned Man City begin title defence at Chelsea

Published: Tue 18 Jun 2024, 5:44 PM

Abu Dhabi-owned Manchester City begin their fifth straight title defence with a trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea on August 18, the Premier League said on Tuesday.

Chelsea's newly appointed manager, Enzo Maresca, will face a familiar side as he previously assisted Pep Guardiola during their treble-winning season and also coached City's youth team.

FA Cup winners Manchester United host Fulham in the first match of the season on August 16, while last season's league runners-up Arsenal host Wolverhampton Wanderers in their first match on August 17.

Among the other opening fixtures, Championship winners Leicester City host Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United entertain play-off victors Southampton.

Ipswich Town, who are returning to the Premier League after 22 years following back-to-back promotions, host Liverpool in an early kick-off on August 17.