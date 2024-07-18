Postecoglou focused on Spurs after England link

Tottenham Hotspurs head coach Ange Postecoglou. — AFP

Published: Thu 18 Jul 2024, 7:45 PM

Ange Postecoglou insists he has "no idea" about reports claiming the Tottenham boss is a contender to take charge of England.

The Football Association have started their search for a new manager following Gareth Southgate's decision to end his eight-year reign on Tuesday in the aftermath of last weekend's Euro 2024 final defeat against Spain.

Postecoglou has joined England Under-21s coach Lee Carsley, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, former Chelsea bosses Mauricio Pochettino and Graham Potter and ex-Bayern Munich chief Thomas Tuchel on the FA's list of potential candidates.

After a largely impressive first season with Tottenham, who finished fifth in the Premier League, the attack-minded Postecoglou would be an intriguing choice to replace Southgate, who was widely criticised for his cautious tactics.

However, the 58-year-old stressed his attention remains on Tottenham, who opened their pre-season with a 5-1 win at Scottish Premiership side Hearts on Wednesday.

"I am at the start of pre-season and am the Tottenham manager, so I have got nothing else (on my mind) but trying to bring success to this football club," Postecoglou said.

"Until I do that, there is no point in me thinking about anything else.

"I had a nap this afternoon, so I have no idea what is going on (with the speculation)."

Postecoglou coached Australia from 2013 to 2017 -- taking them to the 2014 World Cup -- and twice won the Scottish Premiership with Celtic before moving to Tottenham in 2023.

Asked if he would consider a return to an international job, Postecoglou said: "I enjoyed my time (with Australia). I had four great years.