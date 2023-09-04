Police investigating alleged assault on Man United legend Roy Keane

Sky Sports commentator Roy Keane. — X

Published: Mon 4 Sep 2023, 4:37 PM

An alleged assault on Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane after Arsenal's 3-1 win over Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday is being investigated by the Metropolitan Police.

British media reported that Manchester United legend Keane, 52, was assaulted by a fan during an altercation. In videos that circulated on social media following the incident, Keane's fellow pundit Micah Richards could be seen confronting a man.

"We understand the police are investigating an alleged assault by a member of the public immediately preceding the footage circulating on social media," a spokesperson for Sky Sports said on their website.

"In the footage seen, Micah Richards was acting to diffuse a situation," the Sky statement said referring to the former Manchester City defender who worked at the game with Keane.

Arsenal added that they were aware of the incident.

"The Metropolitan Police is conducting an investigation into the matter and we are fully cooperating with their enquiries," a spokesperson for Arsenal said.

The Gunners fought back from a goal down to secure a 3-1 victory over rivals United in the Premier League fixture.

