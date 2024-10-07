Pogba's suspension cut after experts supported claims of unintentional doping

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba. — Reuters

Paul Pogba's doping suspension was cut from four years to 18 months after experts supported the French soccer player's claims of having unintentionally ingested a banned substance, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Monday.

The France international was provisionally suspended by Italy's national anti-doping organisation (NADO Italia) in September 2023 after testing positive for DHEA - a banned substance that raises levels of testosterone.

CAS reduced the sentence last week, with Pogba saying his "nightmare is over". The 31-year-old, who has a contract with Italy's Juventus until June 2026, will be eligible to return to football in March.

In a statement, CAS said Pogba had argued that his ingestion of DHEA was not intentional and had occurred after he consumed a supplement prescribed to him by a medical doctor in Florida.