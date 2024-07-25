Olympic organisers want answers after Argentina-Morocco football chaos

Water bottles thrown by Morroco fans litter the pitch. — AFP

Published: Thu 25 Jul 2024, 4:43 PM

Paris Olympics organisers were on Thursday investigating the crowd trouble during a chaotic football match between Argentina and Morocco that marred the opening day of sport at the Games.

Argentina's football association meanwhile called for action following the defeat for its men's side on Wednesday.

The Moroccans beat two-time gold medallists Argentina 2-1 in Saint-Etienne at the end of a game mired in confusion and crowd trouble.

Argentina thought they had salvaged a 2-2 draw when Cristian Medina scored in the 16th minute of injury time as the game went on even beyond the 15 extra minutes indicated by officials.

But crowd trouble ensued, with projectiles launched onto the pitch and spectators invading the playing area. A firecracker was thrown at the Argentina bench.

The players were taken off, before reappearing nearly two hours later to play out three more minutes in a stadium by now emptied of spectators.

Medina's goal was then disallowed for offside following a VAR review, and Morocco held on for the win.

"The football match between Argentina and Morocco at the Saint-Etienne Stadium was suspended due to a pitch invasion by a small number of spectators," said Paris 2024 organisers in a statement.

"The match then restarted and was able to conclude safely. Paris 2024 is working with the relevant stakeholders to understand the causes and identify appropriate actions."

Argentina coach Javier Mascherano called the incidents and the resulting confusion "a scandal" and complained that "we had a million things thrown at us".

The Argentine FA said they had made "a formal complaint to Fifa's disciplinary committee so that the necessary measures are taken for such a serious incident".

"There is a pressing need to guarantee the security of those involved so that this beautiful sport that is football can be played in peace," the statement added.

Morocco's players were furious about the amount of time added on at the end of the game, while their supporters had also loudly booed the Argentina team when they came onto the pitch and during the national anthem.

That welcome came after Argentina players were filmed singing racist chants following their victory in the recent Copa America.