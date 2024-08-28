Olmo thrilled after scoring on dream Barcelona debut

Barcelona's Dani Olmo, Pau Victor and Robert Lewandowski celebrate after the match. — Reuters

Published: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 12:19 PM Last updated: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 12:20 PM

Barcelona's attacking midfielder Dani Olmo said on Tuesday he was delighted with his dream debut for the Spanish giants, coming off the bench to score the winner in a hard-fought 2-1 comeback victory at Rayo Vallecano.

Signed earlier in the summer from RB Leipzig after playing a central role in Spain's Euro 2024 triumph, the 26-year-old Olmo had to wait two games until Barca could register him due to La Liga's strict financial control rules.

But Olmo said it was worth the wait, as his return to the club where he spent seven years in the youth academy before joining Dinamo Zagreb aged 16 was better than expected.

"I've been looking forward to my debut since for a long time and it couldn't have been in a better way," Olmo told DAZN on Tuesday.

"It's been many years since Barcelona won here, it's such a tough place to play so the end result is just unparalleled.

"I've felt very good, I was really looking forward to it. Today it finally happened, I'm very happy to have helped the team and even better to have scored. I'm delighted."

Barcelona top the standings on nine points from three games, two ahead second-placed Villarreal. They next host Real Valladolid on Saturday.

Unai Lopez sent Rayo ahead against a flat Barca in the first half but Olmo came on at the break and energised the Catalans, who levelled through Pedri before the new arrival struck the winner.

Rayo Vallecano, celebrating their centenary year, signed former Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez earlier in the week and he watched on from the presidential box as the capital club started strongly.

The hosts attacked with intent and got their reward when Jorge De Frutos drove forward on the right and crossed for Lopez, who finished with a low effort at the near post.

Rayo minimised Barcelona's threat in the first half except for the odd occasion teenage star Lamine Yamal managed to work his magic.

Flick hooked Ferran Torres at half-time and threw on Olmo for his debut, after he had missed their first two league matches waiting for Barcelona to get their finances in order to complete his registration.

With Olmo entering the fray he took up a central attacking midfield position, with Brazil winger Raphinha restored to the left flank.

The former Barca academy player quickly began to make his mark on proceedings and the Catalans started to generate chances.

Polish veteran Robert Lewandowski should have levelled but could not get a solid touch close to goal on Raphinha's dangerous cross.