No room for everyone, Chelsea's Maresca says as Sterling is dropped

Ayesha Al Mehairi hopes to deliver a strong performance in Paris
New Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca added to speculation about Raheem Sterling's future at Stamford Bridge when he left the winger out of Sunday's squad for the visit of Manchester City, saying some players might have to move on.
"I want Raheem Sterling but I want all the 30 players that we have, but there is no space for all of them. So for some of them, they have to leave," Maresca said after the 2-0 defeat when asked about the former England striker's absence.
The Italian said Sterling's omission was a "technical" decision.
Sterling's representatives issued a statement shortly before kick-off, saying the player had a good working relationship with Maresca and was committed to delivering for Chelsea.
"Given his inclusion in official club pre-match material this week, our expectation was that Raheem would be involved in this weekend’s fixture in some capacity," the statement said.
"As a camp, we have always had positive dialogue with, and assurance from, Chelsea FC in relation to Raheem’s future at the club, so we look forward to gaining clarity on the situation."
Sterling joined Chelsea from Manchester City in 2022 but his form has blown hot and cold for much of his time at Stamford Bridge and he was not included in England's Euro 2024 squad.
ALSO READ:
Ayesha Al Mehairi hopes to deliver a strong performance in Paris
Players will look to secure their positions in the standings, aiming for the top spots while also trying to avoid the Drop Zone
She was disqualified before the women's 50kg final due to exceeding the 50kg weight limit last week
The 24-year-old rookie pro carded an opening round 70 to be tied 16th on the Professional Golf Tour of India event
Australia finished fourth on the Paris medals table with 18 golds, including four in one day last week
Yulo's Olympic feat reignited hope for the 115 million Filipinos, many of whose lives are blighted by poverty, natural disasters and corruption
Al Qemzi returns to action in Klaipėda in a buoyant mood after his win in Norway two weeks ago
It's going to be an extraordinary event that blends competitive cycling with Dubai's stunning urban landscape