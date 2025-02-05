Neymar's return to Brazil is reminder of promise unfulfilled

Brazilian star Neymar gestures as he speaks to fans during his presentation as a new player of the Santos football team. — AFP

When Neymar left Brazil aged 21 in 2013, bound for Barcelona, he set off to establish himself as a footballing great, seemingly destined to be remembered as his country's greatest player since Pele.

Last week, 12 years on, he returned to first club Santos -- Neymar the celebrity with unimaginable wealth, but a footballer whose fragile body has been badly diminished by injuries.

Neymar has been one of the finest players in the world when at the top of his game, a forward with dazzling skill who "understands football as art", as his former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique once said.

It is equally true that he never managed to fulfil his potential, a player who dreamt of winning the Ballon d'Or but always found himself in the shadow of others at club level, whether it be Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappe.

Having signed a six-month deal, he is expected to make his second debut for Santos on Wednesday, his 33rd birthday, when they play Botafogo-SP in the Sao Paulo state championship.

"He will play on Wednesday," confirmed Santos coach Pedro Caixinha, who had a short spell as manager of Rangers in Scotland in 2017.

But the Neymar effect is already there, his presence contributing to a 3-1 win over Sao Paulo on Saturday which came just after the superstar had been presented at the club's Vila Belmiro home.

"He played a big part in this victory," forward Guilherme said after scoring twice and earning praise from Neymar.

"He passed on so much positive energy. I am grateful. This is not praise from just anyone. He is an idol of mine, of my children, of the nation."

Neymar is Santos's greatest player since Pele, and he overtook 'O Rei' as Brazil's record goal-scorer in September 2023.

But by age 33 Pele had won the World Cup three times, while Neymar's three World Cups have ended in tears.

Each time he has carried a nation's hopes on his shoulders, but the tournament has exposed his vulnerable physique and brittle emotions.

In 2014, on home soil, he was cut down in a quarter-final win over Colombia and stretchered off in agony with a fractured bone in his back.

He overcame injury in time to be fit for Russia 2018, but Brazil were sent packing in the quarter-finals by Belgium.

And in Qatar in 2022 he was hampered by an ankle injury suffered in Brazil's first game. He came back to score a brilliant goal against Croatia in the quarter-finals, but could not stop his team losing on penalties.

Next year's tournament in North America represents his last chance to win a World Cup.

"Now I need to play again," said Neymar. "And only a club like Santos can provide the love I need to prepare for the coming challenges of the next years."

He has just spent 18 months in Saudi Arabia after joining Al Hilal from Paris Saint-Germain in August 2023 on a deal that enriched him by a reported 100 million euros ($103m) a season.