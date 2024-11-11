Neymar backs Saudi Arabia to host the best World Cup ever in 2034

Neymar says Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup bid is the best project he has ever seen in his life. — Supplied photo

Al Hilal's Brazilian superstar Neymar believes Saudi Arabia has all the potential to be the best World Cup ever, if the Kingdom secures the right to host the Fifa World Cup in 2034.

Following an exclusive tour of the Saudi Arabia Fifa World Cup 2034 bid exhibition, Brazil’s all-time top goal scorer and Riyadh resident has thrown his full support behind the bid.

Having lived in the Kingdom for the last year and witnessed the country’s deep love of the game alongside its ambitious plans to host in 2034, Neymar Jr said: “I think it's the best project I've ever seen in my life, and I'm happy to be a part of it and help out in some way. It’s incredible. They've thought of everything, not only for the players but also for the fans.”

The tour, led by Hammad Albalawi, head of the Saudi Arabia Fifa World Cup 2034 bid unit, gave the global icon a chance to immerse himself in the future and explore the bid’s five proposed host cities of Riyadh, Jeddah, Al Khobar, Abha and NEOM through interactive digital displays.

Scaled models brought to life some of the 15 incredible stadiums proposed to host the World Cup in 10 years’ time.

Aiming to be the first ever host of a single nation 48-team World Cup, the Saudi Arabian bid promises to be easy to get to, with 60% of the world’s population within an 8-hour flight; and easy to get around, with average internal flight-times between host cities under two hours. About players and fans being at the heart of the Saudi bid plan, Neymar Jr remarked:

“Everything relates to football. They're thinking about the players so that there are no long flights and travel time, making it easier to get from the game to the hotel and from the hotel to the game, so that we can recover faster,” he said.

Neymar has experienced the growth and investment that has gone into growing the game in Saudi Arabia, as the country continues on its trajectory as one of the fastest and most exciting growth stories in world football.

But it’s the warmth of the people that stands out most for the 32-year-old Brazilian, and that’s something he wants the world to embrace.

“I have to admit that I was quite surprised by Saudi Arabia, by everything. Because from the outside, from a distance, we have a very different perspective of what the country is really like. When people come here, they have a different, a very positive perspective, just like I did. I was surprised," the former Barcelona striker said.

“So, it is very important for everybody from all over the world to know more about Saudi culture. I have to say that I'm very happy. My family is very happy. Today, I've been living here for over a year, so I'm already settled”, added Neymar Jr.

Despite an unfortunate injury setback which has limited his appearances for Saudi Pro League Champions Al Hilal, the forward, who has featured and scored for Brazil in three different World Cups, has been stunned by the support he has received from local fans during his recovery. An aspect he puts down to the fresh energy of the country's youth, with 63% of the Saudi population under the age of 30. "It creates an incredible buzz because there are so many young people, practically all around my age, who have been following my career for most of my life. So everywhere I go, I'm very well received; it's overwhelming. I'm very grateful for the kindness that they show not only to me but to my family", added Neymar Jr. Looking ahead Neymar Jr is keen to make an even bigger impact on the game in a county where it means so much and to help shape future generations in Saudi and beyond. "When you become a star, when you become someone important in the football world, I think your influence grows immensely. I know I have a big influence today. I'm aware of my role. Cristiano Ronaldo is a big idol, one of the biggest names in football history, and so is (Karim) Benzema. So we know our power, we know our influence, and what we want is to help. We want to influence all the kids and the youth to do the right things and to bring joy to everyone with our football," reflected Neymar Jr.