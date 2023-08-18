Neymar gets warm welcome in Riyadh

Ajman’s Al Zorah Golf Club to host next qualifier which is open to all golfers
Brazilian star Neymar landed in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Friday night.
He was welcomed by a number of officials at the airport.
Neymar became the latest high-profile star to move to Saudi Arabia with the 31-year-old putting pen to paper to a two-year deal reported to be about $98.24 million, with Al Hilal.
In videos posted across social media platforms, he was seen walking through the airport. He later signed autographs and posed for selfies with the waiting fans.
