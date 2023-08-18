Neymar gets warm welcome in Riyadh

Photo: Reuters

Published: Fri 18 Aug 2023, 9:39 PM Last updated: Fri 18 Aug 2023, 11:28 PM

Brazilian star Neymar landed in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Friday night.

He was welcomed by a number of officials at the airport.

Neymar became the latest high-profile star to move to Saudi Arabia with the 31-year-old putting pen to paper to a two-year deal reported to be about $98.24 million, with Al Hilal.

In videos posted across social media platforms, he was seen walking through the airport. He later signed autographs and posed for selfies with the waiting fans.

