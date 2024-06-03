New Fenerbahce coach Mourinho gets warm welcome in Istanbul

New Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho (centre) waves during the presentation at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in Istanbul. — AFP

Published: Mon 3 Jun 2024, 3:06 PM

Two-time Champions League winning coach Jose Mourinho arrived in Istanbul on Sunday to be unveiled as the new manager of Fenerbahce and was accorded a welcome fit for a popstar by the 19-times Turkish champions' fans.

The Portuguese coach, who won the Champions League with Porto and Inter Milan, has not worked since his sacking by Italian Serie A side Roma in January.

But like the self-acclaimed 'Special One' Fenerbahce are in need of a boost of their own with 10 years passing since their last domestic title.

He was greeted at the airport by a crowd of Fenerbahce fans and later was presented at club stadium alongside club president Ali Koç and in front of the side's fans, decked out in Fenerbahce yellow and black.

The 61-year-old announced the latest move - his 11th club - in his career in a post on X on Saturday night from Wembley as he was acting as a television pundit for Real Madrid's 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final. He counts Real as one of his former clubs.

"Good evening Fenerbahce fans, see you tomorrow at Kadikoy (the Istanbul suburb where the club is based) and let's start our journey together," Mourinho announced.

Reports suggest Mourinho has signed a two-year contract for Fenerbahce, one of the three big Istanbul sides.

Details are due to be confirmed at a press conference scheduled for Monday.

Mourinho, who enjoyed major success at Chelsea and Inter Milan, less so at Manchester United and Tottenham, was dismissed by Roma after two-and-a-half years in January with the club struggling in ninth at the time.

He guided Roma to the inaugural Europa Conference League trophy in 2022 and the final of last season's Europa League.