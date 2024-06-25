Mbappe scores but France held to 1-1 draw by Poland at Euro 2024

The event was an ideal preparation for the team ahead of the Jiu-Jitsu World Championship in Greece
A Kylian Mbappe penalty was cancelled out by Robert Lewandowski's spot kick as already-eliminated Poland held France to a 1-1 draw in Dortmund on Tuesday, meaning the French finish second in Group D.
Mbappe broke the deadlock in the 56th minute with his first European Championship goal – and the first scored by a French player at Euro 2024 – when he calmly slotted home a penalty given for Jakub Kiwior's clumsy challenge on Ousmane Dembele.
But Dayot Upamecano brought down Polish substitute Karol Swiderksi, which allowed Lewandowski to level from the spot in the 79th minute – after his first effort was saved by Mike Maignan, who was adjudged to have advanced off his line too early.
The draw means France finish second in Group D behind Austria and will face whoever comes second in Group E, where Romania, Belgium, Slovakia and Ukraine are all on three points.
It is the first time France have failed to finish top of their group at a major tournament in 12 years under manager Didier Deschamps.
It was another uninspired performance by France, who lacked imagination from top to bottom. They dominated possession but were denied by Poland's excellent goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski who made a string of decent saves to deny Mbappe, Theo Hernandez, Ousmane Dembele and Bradley Barcola´s close-range efforts.
But after Poland found the equaliser, France had to endure a late flurry by the animated Polish who were roared on by their fans who woke up after Lewandowski’s goal to create a raucous atmosphere at Dortmund BVB Stadion.
Deschamps still seems to be figuring out how to play his forwards after three games, opting to start talisman Antoine Griezmann on the bench against Poland and his role is still unclear.
ALSO READ:
The event was an ideal preparation for the team ahead of the Jiu-Jitsu World Championship in Greece
Brazil will be the first South American team to join the SailGP league
Kane has also thrown his support behind Gareth Southgate amid criticism coming the way of the England manager
The championship will be held in the UAE capital for the third consecutive year
Triple Formula One world champion Verstappen took his seventh win in 10 races at Spanish Grand Prix
TV ratings must surely show a rise when he is around - with him transcending all ages and demographic
Verstappen wins in Spain for third year in a row
Alvarez collapsed clutching his hamstring in the 30th minute and limped off the pitch in tears