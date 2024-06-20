Mbappe injury forces France to keep Plan B ready at Euro 2024

France's Kylian Mbappe is seen with nose plasters as he speaks to coach Didier Deschamps during a training session. — Reuters

Published: Thu 20 Jun 2024, 9:09 PM

France boast fearsome strength in depth but remain hugely reliant on Kylian Mbappe for inspiration and are now facing the prospect of being without their injured superstar for at least their next Euro 2024 game against the Netherlands on Friday.

Captain Mbappe is recovering from a broken nose suffered in Monday's 1-0 win over Austria in Duesseldorf in their opening match at the tournament.

The new Real Madrid signing, who forced the own goal by Maximilian Woeber which decided the game, was badly hurt in a collision with Austrian defender Kevin Danso and had to be replaced by Olivier Giroud.

The French Football Federation later said Mbappe would not need an operation but did admit he would need to be fitted with a mask before he could return to action.

In any case, the lack of time between matches means the clash with the Dutch in Leipzig is set to come too soon for the 25-year-old.

And France coach Didier Deschamps will hope his team can get a positive result which could seal their last-16 place, meaning Mbappe might also be able to sit out the last Group D game against Poland without it being a problem.

But can Les Bleus beat a strong Netherlands side without arguably the world's most lethal striker?

"Of course he is an important player, the captain, a leader. So that will have an impact, but we have an exceptional squad," midfielder Adrien Rabiot said on Wednesday.

"I am not going to complain given the lads we have on the bench. We have more than enough options to replace Kylian. I have total confidence in the guys on the bench and the quality we have."

Mbappe is his country's third-top scorer of all time with 47 goals from 80 caps, behind only Giroud and Thierry Henry.

He has only scored once in France's last six matches, and that was in a pre-tournament friendly against Luxembourg.