Man United's Lindelof and Martinez out for a month with injuries

The Saudi star completely demolished the field in the opening race of the Dubai World Cup event
Manchester United centre-backs Victor Lindelof and Lisandro Martinez will be out for at least a month with muscle injuries, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
Sweden captain Lindelof went off in the second half of Saturday's draw with Brentford with a hamstring problem.
Martinez replaced him in the 69th minute, making his first appearance since early February after recovering from a knee injury. However, the Argentina international then suffered a calf strain in training and will not be available for the next games.
United, who are sixth in the table on 48 points with nine league games remaining, face Chelsea away on Thursday.
ALSO READ:
The Saudi star completely demolished the field in the opening race of the Dubai World Cup event
Virat Kohli's record-setting innings goes in vain as Bangalore became the first time in this year's IPL to lose at home
Australian handler leads the UAE Trainer's Championship but is currently focused on seeing how his sprinters Mouheeb and Bilhayl perform at the Dubai World Cup meeting
'The idea is to minimize your errors look for positives and keep the pressure', said spin bowling coach Sunil Joshi
The Rajasthan Royals all-rounder led the home side to a 12-run victory over the Delhi Capitals on Thursday
In a poignant message on the eve of the 28th Dubai World Cup Sheikh Mohammed says, “The meeting has become another expression of our commitment to win the race to preserve our planet for future generations"
Coach helps the teenager brush aside her struggles and get back on track
How the extraordinary feats of one of horse racing’s most pivotal figures helped give the Dubai World Cup more gravitas