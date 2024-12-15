Man City's poor form affects manager Guardiola's sleep and diet

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola looks on from the technical area during the Champions League match against Juventus. — AFP

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said he has no regrets after signing a two-year contract extension despite the club's current struggles.

Man City have just one win in six games across all competitions since the Spanish manager's new contract was unveiled last month, keeping him at the club until 2027.

Following a series of disappointing Premier League performances, the reigning champions find themselves in fifth place with 27 points, trailing leaders Liverpool by nine points.

They are already out of the FA Cup and are 22nd in the Champions League table after a 2-0 loss to Juventus, with only the top 24 avoiding elimination.

Guardiola admitted that his team's recent form has affected his sleep and diet, yet he harbours no regrets about extending his contract, which could lengthen his tenure at City to 11 years.

"Absolutely not," said Guardiola when asked about regrets over his commitment to the club.

"I would not be able to sleep – even worse than now – if I thought I was leaving when the club is in this situation. Impossible. They might sack me, that could happen. But leaving now, in this position? No chance."

Guardiola joined the Abu Dhabi-owned club in 2016 from Bayern Munich and has guided them to 18 major trophies.

After claiming a historic Treble, including a long-awaited Champions League trophy in 2023, Guardiola considers his legacy at the club secure.

However, the 53-year-old remains ambitious to keep his team among the elite of world football.