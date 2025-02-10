Man City wary of weakened Real Madrid, says Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola during a press conference on February 10, 2025. — AFP

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola said his side were well aware of Real Madrid's habit of producing their best in tough times, with a string of injuries having depleted the visitors' defence ahead of Tuesday's Champions League playoff.

Real and City failed to advance automatically to the last 16 as one of the top eight sides in the Champions League table after they finished 11th and 22nd, respectively, in the new league-phase format and have to play a two-legged playoff.

The clubs will clash for a fourth consecutive year, having met in four Champions League knockout ties since 2020.

In the first leg of the playoff tie at the Etihad on Tuesday, La Liga leaders Real will be without key defenders Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao and David Alaba.

"I think both teams have had problems in terms of injuries during the season. Madrid handled it much better than us because they are still top of the league and fighting against Atletico Madrid," Guardiola told reporters on Monday.

"That shows again the consistency they have. At the end they are a huge competitor. We know it.

"We have faced it many times with them and how in the tough moments they bring the best of them - we know it. Of course we have to make two good games to go through."

Since the sides' met last year, Real have strengthened an already formidable attack with the acquisition of Kylian Mbappe, who is supported by Rodrygo, Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr.

Guardiola said it would be impossible to shut out Real's forwards, adding: "They are exceptional.