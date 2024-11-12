Low turnout for France-Israel match would be understandable, says Upamecano

France's defender Dayot Upamecano at a press conference in Clairefontaine-en-Yvelines on Tuesday. — AFP

A low turnout for France's high-security Nations League match against Israel at the Stade de France on Thursday would be understandable, defender Dayot Upamecano said on Tuesday.

French media expect only 20,000 fans in the 80,000 capacity stadium north of Paris, where President Emmanuel Macron will attend under tight security, with 2,500 police around the stadium, 1,500 across the city and 1,600 stadium staff deployed.

Israeli fans were attacked in Amsterdam last week by groups shouting anti-Israeli slurs, with at least five people injured after Maccabi Tel Aviv's Europa League game at Ajax.

Some Maccabi supporters were also seen chanting anti-Arab slogans before Thursday's match.

On Sunday, Israel urged its citizens to avoid attending cultural and sports events abroad involving Israelis over the coming week.

French supporters' group Les Irreductibles Français conducted a survey among its members, which showed 15% would boycott the France-Israel match due to the Israel-Gaza war.

Some 30% cited "security risks", with 34% listing practical reasons such as being unavailable or out of holiday time.

"I can understand why people don’t want to come. It’s their choice. We’ll keep going, we’ll fight on the pitch," 26-year-old centre-back Upamecano told reporters on Tuesday.

Dutch police said they took away more than 300 pro-Palestinian protesters who ignored a ban on demonstrations in Amsterdam on Sunday and detained 50 more following clashes involving Israeli soccer fans last week.

"We will stay focused on the upcoming match. Sorry I didn't see what happened in Amsterdam," Upamecano added.