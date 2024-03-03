Look: Cristiano Ronaldo arrives in UAE ahead of Al Nassr's match against Al Ain club

World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024: 'I came here to win', says Coleman after sprinting to gold
Two-time world outdoor and two-time Olympic champion Ryan Crouser cruises in men's shot put
Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and his Al Nassr teammates arrived in the UAE on Sunday for the Saudi Arabian club's Asian Champions League quarterfinal first-leg match against Al Ain Football Club.
The match will be played at the state-of-the-art Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain on Monday. It will begin from 8 pm UAE time.
This will be Ronaldo's first official match in the UAE for Al Nassr.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The sportsman will be returning from suspension on Monday to try and save Al Nassr’s season and guide the Saudi Arabian team closer to a first ever Asian Champions League title.
The continental competition offers Al Nassr the best chance of silverware this season and the team makes the short trip to take on Al Ain, winner in 2003, in the first leg of the quarterfinal.
On Tuesday, there is an all-Saudi Arabia clash as Al-Hilal, with a record four continental titles, takes on Al-Ittihad, champion in 2004 and 2005.
ALSO READ:
Two-time world outdoor and two-time Olympic champion Ryan Crouser cruises in men's shot put
Veteran Emirati driver Thani Al Qemzi and new team-mate Alberto Comparato deliver points-scoring performances in 2024 UIM F1H2O World Championship's new-style sprint races on Saturday
The 36-hole tournament has attracted strong representation from the UAE golf clubs and the Emirates Golf Federation
Three teams in top three places on the grid as Russell lines up third for Mercedes while Red Bull racing against backdrop of Horner investigation
Trainer Summers hopes Clapton will hit the right note in new-look Al Maktoum Classic, a prep race for the $12 million Dubai World Cup
New boy Comparato aims for quick turnaround after setback follows flying start
Spaniard Rahm also returns an impressive 62 on a day of strong scoring at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club
The Black Caps lost wickets in clumps as they reeled in the face of the visitors attack