Look: Sadio Mane's cousin Mamadou Lamine Toure meets idol Cristiano Ronaldo

Sadio Mane's cousin Mamadou Lamine Toure recently lived what remains a dream for millions of football fans. In an opportunity of a lifetime, Toure met his idol Cristiano Ronaldo after one of Al-Nassr's training sessions.

Toure, who plays for Al Shaeib in the tier-2 Saudi league, paid a visit to his cousin in Riyadh after Al-Nassr lifted the Arab Club Champions Cup for the first time. With Sadio Mane now part of the mix with Ronaldo at Al-Nassr, the 20-year-old met the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, living his dream sooner than he probably expected.

Toure also shared some pictures from his visit on Instagram. The opening frame features Toure and the Portuguese superstar posing for the lens. Toure also met Anderson Talisca, Alex Telles, and Seko Fofana after the training session. In the caption, he wrote, "I am with our legend.”

The post became an instant hit on the social media platform.

A user wrote, “Sometimes you are really lucky.”

A few wanted Toure to say hello to Rolando.

Meanwhile, the Knights of Najd have had an unforgettable start to their Saudi Pro League Campaign, losing both their opening games. While Ronaldo, the golden boot winner in the Arab Club Champions Cup, has yet to score in the league, Mane netted his first for the club in their 2-1 defeat to Al-Ettifaq, managed by Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

Just a day after their second defeat to Al-Taawoun, the Knights Of Najd added some firepower to their forward line, signing Otavio for a record fee of €60 million from Porto.

Al-Nassr will next face Dubai club Shabab Al-Ahli in the AFC Champions League Clash on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, other Saudi League sides such as Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal have also made big signings following Ronaldo's move six months ago. Since then, Al-Ittihad have signed Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante, while Ruben Neves, Neymar and Kalidou Koulibaly signed the dotted lines for Al-Hilal.

