Look: Cristiano Ronaldo in tears after Al Nassr's defeat in Saudi King's Cup final

Published: Sat 1 Jun 2024, 2:36 PM

Cristiano Ronaldo was in floods of tears after his Al Nassr side lost the King's Cup final to Al Hilal on penalties late on Friday, extending his Saudi Arabian trophy drought.

The Portuguese superstar, whose arrival last year unleashed a flood of top players to the Saudi Pro League, slumped to the ground as Al Hilal celebrated.

Ronaldo, 39, then slowly walked off the pitch and sat in the dug-out with tears streaming down his face.

In a tempestuous match that saw three red cards, including one for Al Nassr's ex-Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina, Ayman Yahya scored in the 88th minute to cancel out Al Hilal's early strike through Aleksandar Mitrovic.

But Al Hilal triumphed 5-4 in the shoot-out to complete the Saudi treble after also winning the Super Cup and the Saudi Pro League, finishing unbeaten in domestic action.

This season, Al Hilal — with star signing Neymar injured since October — put together a record, 34-match winning streak in all competitions.