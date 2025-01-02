Liverpool primed to heap more misery on beleaguered Manchester United

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah scored during the Premier League match against West Ham United. — AFP

When Liverpool won 3-0 at Old Trafford in September, Manchester United fell to 14th and that is where they still find themselves more than four months later but 23 points behind the Premier League leaders ahead of Sunday's game at Anfield.

Such has been United's downfall that they are no longer looking up at European spots but looking over their shoulder at teams below them steadily improving and dragging Ruben Amorim's side into a potential relegation scrap.

On his part, Amorim is well aware of the reality facing England's most successful club that has not won the league since 2013 while their fans look forlornly at rivals Liverpool, who are well on course to equal their record tally of 20 titles.

With a game in hand, Arne Slot's Liverpool are six points clear of second-placed Arsenal while they have more than double United's tally with 45 points.

"I think people are tired of excuses at this club. This club needs a shock," said Amorim, who made the honest admission that United could be involved in a relegation battle.

"When you have these kind of moments in the big clubs, it's really hard to turn things around, especially when you don't have a lot of time to train the basics, to cope with the difficult moments. So we have to acknowledge our position."

Much of United's struggles are down to ex-manager Erik Ten Hag being unable to turn things around, but Amorim has seen his side lose five of their last six league games.

He also remains wedded to selling his philosophy even if the team needs more time to come to terms with the Portuguese manager's style of play.

"If I'm going to change all the time it is going to be even worse," he added.

One manager who does not need to change things much is Slot as his team looks to extend their unbeaten run to 24 games in all competitions.

Liverpool have lost only one game this year and their form against United, who have beaten their rivals only once in the last 13 league games, makes them outright favourites on Sunday.

Slot could also become the first Liverpool boss in 88 years to accomplish the league double over United in his debut season which has been near-perfect on the field.

Off the pitch, however, the contract situations of the league's top scorer Mohamed Salah, captain Virgil van Dijk and Real Madrid-linked Trent Alexander-Arnold have routinely been distractions.

But Slot has batted away any question thrown at him without batting an eyelid while Salah, who has 17 goals and 13 assists this season, continues to set new milestones as he looks ahead to playing his favourite opponent.