'Let's go': Ronaldo celebrates 850th career goal in Al Nassr win

The football legend is the league's top scorer this season with six goals, one ahead of former Liverpool forward Mane

By Reuters

Published: Sun 3 Sep 2023, 7:43 AM

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his 850th career goal as Al Nassr won 5-1 at Al-Hazm in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday.

Ronaldo scored his sixth goal in his last three games and claimed two assists as Al Nassr recorded a third straight league victory. Sadio Mane was also on the scoresheet.

"Another great team performance! We keep improving. Let’s go @AlNassrFC.. 850 career goals and still counting!” the 38-year-old Ronaldo posted on social media.

After Al Nassr lost their first two league games this term, last season's runners-up, who have scored 14 goals in their last three games, are now just four points off leaders Al-Hilal.

Ronaldo is the league's top scorer this season with six goals, one ahead of former Liverpool forward Mane.

