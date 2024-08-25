I'm sure Wolverhampton is nice, says Madueke after destroying Wolves

Chelsea's Noni Madueke leaves with the match ball having scored a hat trick during the Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers. — AFP

Published: Sun 25 Aug 2024, 10:59 PM

Chelsea winger Noni Madueke apologised to Wolverhampton Wanderers for an errant social media post on Sunday but only after his 15-minute hat trick in a 6-2 drubbing had rubbed salt in the home side's wounds.

Madueke had posted a less-than-complimentary opinion about the Midlands city in the build-up to the Premier League clash and, though he later deleted it, the damage had already been done.

The 22-year-old Londoner was booed by the home club's fans every time he touched the ball but it did not deter him and he struck three times early in the second half to take Chelsea clear after the match had been poised at 2-2 following a frenetic first half.

"I just want to apologise to everyone that I might have offended," said Madueke, one of nine players in Enzo Maresca's starting line-up aged 23 or under.

"It is just a human mistake, an accident. It wasn't meant to be out on my socials like that. I'm sure Wolverhampton is a nice town and I'm sorry. I expected the boos but you have to perform under pressure."

Chelsea's first league points of the season arrived in spectacular fashion with Cole Palmer at the heart of a vibrant attacking display -- assisting all of Madueke's goals.

Madueke said Italian Maresca had already made a big impact at Stamford Bridge since joining from Leicester City whom he guided back to the Premier League last season.

"Everyone saw what he did at Leicester last year, he is mad about the details," Madueke said. "Even in the first game against (Manchester) City there were some nice patterns of play but we just couldn't finish it off.