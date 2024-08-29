Holders Real Madrid face Dortmund and Liverpool in new-look Champions League

Former Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon shows the paper slip of Real Madrid during the group stage draw. — AFP

Published: Thu 29 Aug 2024, 10:44 PM

Holders Real Madrid will face Liverpool away and host Borussia Dortmund in a repeat of last season's final in the league stage of the new-look Champions League, the draw for which took place on Thursday.

Every team will play eight games against eight different opponents in the new format of Europe's elite club competition, with all 36 clubs now pooled together into one league rather than split into groups.

Madrid, who have signed France superstar Kylian Mbappe since winning a record-extending 15th European Cup, will also notably play AC Milan at home and will go to Atalanta.

Real beat last season's Europa League winners Atalanta in the Uefa Super Cup in Warsaw earlier this month.

Liverpool, who are back in the Champions League after a one-season absence, will also notably meet Milan and take on tournament debutants Girona.

However, supporters of the Anfield club will perhaps be most excited about the prospect of hosting German champions Bayer Leverkusen, coached by former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, winners of the competition in 2023, will play at home to Italian champions Inter Milan and go to both Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus.

However, they were also handed more comfortable opponents including Club Brugge, Sparta Prague and Slovan Bratislava, who have never played in the modern Champions League proper.

Other standout head-to-heads will include Bayern Munich against both PSG and Barcelona, and Arsenal against Inter and Paris.