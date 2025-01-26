Haaland leads Man City revival to beat Chelsea

Manchester City's Norwegian striker Erling Haaland celebrates scoring the team's second goal. — AFP

Erling Haaland inspired a Manchester City fightback from 1-0 down to beat Chelsea 3-1 and move into the Premier League top four at the Blues' expense on Saturday.

City recovered from a nightmare start to Abdukodir Khusanov's debut as he gifted the visitors the opening goal, scored by Noni Madueke.

Josko Gvardiol levelled for Pep Guardiola's men before Haaland showed his blend of strength and skill to chip in 22 minutes from time.

The Norwegian then turned provider for the in-form Phil Foden to secure City's fourth win in five league games after just one in their previous nine.

Chelsea have won just once in their last seven Premier League games to fall to sixth and will once again reflect on the need to upgrade on goalkeeper Robert Sanchez after his positioning led to Haaland's crucial goal.

City's victory puts them back in pole position to qualify for next season's Champions League, just days before they try to save themselves in this season's competition.

The English champions must beat Club Brugge on Wednesday to reach the playoff round after collapsing from 2-0 up to lose 4-2 at Paris Saint-Germain in midweek.

"After (conceding the goal), emotionally, we came back," said Guardiola. "It's really, really important for our final Wednesday and for the next games."

Guardiola threw in new signings Khusanov and Omar Marmoush for their debuts.

But that decision backfired spectacularly in the case of Khusanov inside three minutes.

The first ever Uzbek to play in the Premier League did not properly connect with an attempted header back towards his own goal and Nicolas Jackson pounced to tee up Madueke for a tap in.

Moments later Khusanov was fortunate to get away with only a yellow card for chopping down Cole Palmer.

By contrast, Marmoush was showing why only Bayern Munich's Harry Kane had scored more Bundesliga goals than him this season prior to a £59 million ($72.6 million) move from Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Egyptian thought he had equalised when he pounced to fire home the rebound after Sanchez parried Ilkay Gundogan's effort, but was flagged offside.

"I think in the first half you could see he has something special. That is obviously the reason Manchester City bought him," said Haaland of his new strike partner.

Gvardiol's marauding runs from left-back were causing City's biggest threat.