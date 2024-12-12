Guardiola stays positive after City woes continue at Juve

French referee Clement Turpin (shows a yellow card to Manchester City's Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva (right). — AFP

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola remained upbeat after watching his team lose 2-0 at Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday to continue their alarming form slump.

Guardiola's side anguish 22nd in the Champions League table, only three places out of automatic elimination from the competition with two games remaining.

The Premier League champions have recorded just one victory in their last 10 games across all competitions.

"We played good, really really good," Guardiola told reporters. "So we missed the last pass, the last action, of course, some transitions happen, but I'm so proud of these players, they give everything and they tried, and now we live in this period, and hopefully we can change and get results.

"I know it's difficult, it's difficult in Champions League in Europe, but we play really good."

City's last two matches in the group phase are against Paris St Germain and Club Brugge.

The competition's new format sees the top eight teams after eight rounds of the league phase advance into the round of 16 and avoid a playoff, which is now almost out of reach for Guardiola's team.

"We have two games. We need one point maybe, one victory, the last one is at home, and the situation is because the game against Feyenoord (when City gave up a 3-0 lead to draw 3-3) and especially Inter Milan (a 0-0 draw)," the Spaniard said.

"But our three games away were really, really, really tough and you have to accept it. And when we turn around, we don't forget that period, we appreciate more what we have done in the past, what they are going to in the future."

City host local rivals Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Guardiola's old club Barcelona beat Borussia Dortmund to clinch a spot in the knockout stage of Europe's elite club competition.

Arsenal, AC Milan, Atletico Madrid, Lille, Feyenoord and Stuttgart were also victorious.

Barcelona are second in the standings with 15 points, behind only Liverpool, after beating Dortmund 3-2 in a thriller in Germany, with Ferran Torres their hero.

Raphinha fired Barca ahead with his 17th goal of the season, early in a remarkable second half.

Serhou Guirassy equalised with a penalty on the hour mark, but substitute Torres put Barca back in front on 75 minutes, converting the loose ball after Fermin Lopez's shot was saved.

Guirassy scored again for a quick equaliser, only for Torres to strike once more and win the game for Barca with five minutes left.

Barcelona's tally leaves them, like Liverpool, ideally placed to finish in the top eight, which means direct progress to the last 16 without having to go through the play-offs.

Arsenal are third in the standings on 13 points after easing to a 3-0 win over Monaco in London.

Bukayo Saka scored twice, putting the Gunners ahead in the first half and making it 2-0 on 78 minutes as the hosts pounced on disastrous Monaco defending.

Saka then turned provider for the late third, with substitute Kai Havertz credited with the final touch.

Mikel Arteta's team are one of six sides on 13 points, with Lille also on that tally after edging Sturm Graz 3-2 in France thanks to a fine late winner from Hakon Haraldsson.

Lille were 2-0 up through Osame Sahraoui and Mitchel Bakker, only for goals by Otar Kiteishvili and Mika Biereth to bring the Austrian champions back level.

However, Icelandic midfielder Haraldsson secured Lille's fourth win of the campaign.