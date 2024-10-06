Guardiola praises Kovacic for scoring twice in win over Fulham

Manchester City's Mateo Kovacic celebrates scoring their second goal with Phil Foden. — AFP

Published: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 3:37 PM Last updated: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 3:39 PM

Pep Guardiola said Mateo Kovacic is "very important" to Manchester City after the Croatian's double clinched a dramatic 3-2 win against Fulham on Saturday.

Guardiola's side suffered a first half shock when Andreas Pereira put Fulham ahead at the Etihad Stadium.

But Kovacic, filling in for the injured Rodri, struck either side of half-time to settle City's nerves.

The Croatian midfielder's brace was followed by Jeremy Doku's blistering strike before Rodrigo Muniz netted Fulham's second to set up a tense finish.

City remain unbeaten in their first 10 games in all competitions this season, with five wins from seven league matches putting them firmly in contention for a fifth successive title.

They sit in second place, one point behind leaders Liverpool after ending a two-match winless run in the top flight.

Questions have been asked over how City will cope without the influential Rodri after the Spain international was ruled out for the rest of the season with a serious knee injury.

But while Guardiola may have been concerned at how Fulham were able to take control for spells, in Kovacic they have an able deputy.

"I'm very happy he scored two goals. He's not a guy who scores goals. Maybe he saw Rodri, the goals he's scored in that position," Guardiola said.

"When they defend with five at the back there is one man free in the 18-yard box and that is Kovacic.

"The two goals is because they cannot defend that position. The first goal was brilliant and the second one as well.

"Kova was really important but now the opponents know they cannot leave him alone, otherwise he can score a goal."

It was a memorable day for the 30-year-old, who said: "It means a lot because my wife is pregnant, so it was great to get some goals for the little one.

"It's nice to score but the most important thing is the team and that we won."

City started strongly with Ilkay Gundogan driving just wide and Erling Haaland shooting across the face of goal, but they switched off in 26th minute and were made to pay.