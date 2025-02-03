Guardiola frustrated after 'fragile' Man City's 5-1 defeat to Arsenal

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola gestures on the touchline during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester City. — AFP

Pep Guardiola slammed "fragile" Manchester City for surrendering in the closing stages of their humiliating 5-1 defeat against title-chasing Arsenal on Sunday.

Guardiola's side crumbled to yet another dismal result in a woeful season as Arsenal ran riot at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

City had clawed their way back into the game when Erling Haaland's equaliser early in the second half cancelled out Martin Odegaard's opener after just 103 seconds.

But the spluttering champions immediately handed the momentum back to Arsenal when Phil Foden's wayward pass was intercepted by Thomas Partey, whose shot deflected in off John Stones.

That was the spark for City's collapse as Myles Lewis-Skelly, Kai Havertz and Ethan Nwaneri exposed the gaping holes in the visitors' defence.

It was a shocking meltdown, even by the standards of fourth-placed City's numerous self-inflicted wounds this term.

Guardiola cut an agitated figure throughout a chastening afternoon and he conceded his players had only themselves to blame.

"It's happened all season, we are giving away too many things, we are aware this cannot happen," he said.

"Unfortunately after the second goal it happened again. You have to overcome, you cannot lose the control.

"You cannot finish in the way we played. We could've scored three more but the team has to be stable. It doesn't matter what happened before."

As well as Foden's ill-timed error, John Stones' suicidal pass to Manuel Akanji played a major role in Arsenal's opener.

It was emblematic of a City performance that featured a largely toothless attack, a midfield lacking energy and the fatally flawed defence.

"We did 60 minutes really good. But you must continue to do what we need to do. You cannot think 'oh I am going to solve it'," Guardiola said.

"We gave away the first goal. If you decide to talk 'we have to do this offensively or defensively' you have to do it.

"The last 20 minutes we fell down. I will talk to the players and hopefully it won't happen again. Always you have to be serious."

With a Champions League playoff against Real Madrid looming, as well as league games against Newcastle and Liverpool, Guardiola looks ever more at a loss to solve City's problems.

"I don't have a defence to defend my players, or myself first of course," he said.

"Hopefully we can learn the lesson for the future. We can be fragile but you have a duty to do it. It's a lesson for me."

After finishing as runners-up to City in the Premier League for the last two seasons, Arsenal's meetings with their rivals have grown increasingly tetchy.

Haaland told Gunners boss Mikel Arteta to "stay humble" and threw the ball at Gabriel Magalhaes during their stormy 2-2 draw earlier this season.

Gabriel responded by celebrating Odegaard's opener on Sunday directly in front of Haaland, who was mocked by Lewis-Skelly as the teenage marked his goal by copying the Norway striker's meditating crossed legs celebration.

Told about the Arsenal jibes, Guardiola paused theatrically before saying "that's good" and leaving his press conference.