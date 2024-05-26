Grand double for Al Wasl as Dubai club win Pro League title

Al Wasl players celebrate their win on Sunday. — X

Published: Sun 26 May 2024, 10:32 PM Last updated: Sun 26 May 2024, 10:33 PM

Barely a week after their historic President’s Cup triumph, Al Wasl clinched the 2023-2024 UAE Pro League title with an impressive 3-0 win over city rivals Shabab Al Ahli in Dubai on Sunday.

With just two games remaining in the season, Al Wasl (61 points) have taken a nine-point lead over second-placed Shabab Al Ahli (52 points).

The Dubai giants completed a grand double by winning the league title after their emphatic 4-0 win over Al Nasr in the President’s Cup final at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain last week.

Sunday’s win over Shabab Al Ahli gave Al Wasl their eighth league title, making them the joint-second most successful club alongside Shabab Al Ahli.

Al Ain, which won the Asian Champions League title on Saturday, are the most successful club in the domestic tournament with 14 league titles.

The triumph also ended Al Wasl’s 17-year wait for the national league title.