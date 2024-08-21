Germany keeper Neuer retires from internationals at 38

Manuel Neuer played 124 matches for Germany, captaining the side 61 times. — AFP file

Published: Wed 21 Aug 2024, 6:37 PM Last updated: Wed 21 Aug 2024, 6:38 PM

Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer announced his retirement from internationals on Wednesday after playing 124 times for his country since 2009.

The 38-year-old Bayern Munich player won the golden glove when Germany won the World Cup in 2014.

"Today marks the end of my career in the German national football team," Neuer wrote on Instagram.

"Anyone who knows me knows that I didn't take this decision lightly. I feel very well physically and, of course, the 2026 World Cup... would also have appealed to me.

"And yet I came to the decision that now is exactly the right time to end my chapter in the national team," he added.

Germany's national soccer federation (DFB) said Neuer was one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time.

"All words seem too small. But they come from the heart: Thank you, Manu," it said in a statement.

"For your unique, outstanding successes, of course. But especially for your camaraderie, your dedication, your inspiration for fellow players and millions of fans and footballers around the world.