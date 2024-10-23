Former international footballer detained over rape complaint

Jorge Valdivia had led Chile to victory in the 2015 Copa America and also featured in the 2010 and 2014 World Cups
Photo: AFP file
Former Chilean international footballer Jorge Valdivia was placed in preventive detention on Tuesday after a rape complaint was filed against him.
Judge Ely Rothfeld ordered Valdivia be held in a prison in Rancagua, about 80 kilometers (50 miles) from Santiago, due to the "seriousness of the crime" and the consequences for the victim.
If found guilty, he could face up to 15 years in prison.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Valdivia was arrested early Tuesday by police, hours after the complaint was filed.
The incident allegedly occurred after Valdivia dined with a woman on Sunday night and went to her home.
The 41-year-old issued a statement in which he denied "having sexually assaulted anyone."
He said that he had "a consensual relationship with an adult woman" and pledged to cooperate with prosecutors to clarify the facts.
Valdivia, who played for UAE clubs Al Ain and Al Wahda, retired from professional football in July 2022 and has since worked as a commentator for a radio station, which suspended him indefinitely from his duties following the allegations.
Valdivia was part of the so-called "Golden Generation" that led Chile to victory in the 2015 Copa America. He also played for the national team in the 2010 and 2014 World Cups.
ALSO READ: