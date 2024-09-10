Football legends to enthral Dubai fans in November

Brazil football legend Roberto Carlos. — AFP file

Published: Tue 10 Sep 2024, 5:47 PM

The King’s Cup is set to become a landmark event in Dubai’s sporting calendar this November, with the Dubai Police, in collaboration with Hedge & Sachs Ltd., hosting a football match at Al Nasr Stadium.

Scheduled for November 30, this match will be played between the King's XI and the Hedge & Sachs Royals.

The King's XI team will be led by Dutch icon Edgar Davids. Accompanying him on the field will be legendary players Roberto Carlos, Paul Scholes and Michael Owen.

On the opposite side, the Hedge & Sachs Royals will be captained by former England and Chelsea captain John Terry. The team boasts a roster of elite players including Paul Pogba, Marouane Fellaini, and Blaise Matuidi.

“The King’s Cup transcends a mere sporting event; it symbolises a commitment to fostering unity, excellence, and a competitive spirit within the community," said Mohammed Mousa, founder of King’s Cup.