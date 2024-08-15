Father of Euro 2024 star Yamal in 'serious but stable' condition after being stabbed

It will be a great honour to represent the UAE in the Olympics, the 15-year-old shuttler said
Mounir Nasraoui, the father of Barcelona and Spain star winger Lamine Yamal, is in a 'serious but stable' condition after being stabbed late on Wednesday in a car park in the northeastern Spanish town of Mataro, Spanish national TV broadcaster TVE reported.
The regional police force Mossos d'Esquadra confirmed the report and told Reuters three people had been arrested for attempted murder.
The 17-year-old Yamal, a wonderkid who grew up in coastal Mataro -- a working-class, multi-ethnic suburb of Barcelona -- became the breakout star of the recent Euro 2024 held in Germany, helping Spain to win the tournament and scoring in their semi-final victory over France.
TVE said on Thursday that Yamal's father had been stabbed three times, twice in the abdomen and once in the chest.
Nasraoui was admitted to the intensive care unit of a hospital in Badalona, Barcelona, late on Wednesday and was expected to remain there for the upcoming hours, the report said.
TVE added that a fourth person had been arrested by the regional police on Thursday, with his involvement in the stabbing still unclear.
The broadcaster said the police were investigating a previous fight as the reason behind the incident. Several videos could be seen on social media on Wednesday, showing Nasraoui having an argument with some individuals in the Rocafonda neighbourhood and the police intervening.
However, Reuters was not able to independently verify them.
