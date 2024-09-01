Eze equaliser gives Crystal Palace 1-1 draw against Chelsea

Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze celebrates his goal against Chelsea. — Reuters

Published: Sun 1 Sep 2024, 7:21 PM

A second-half equaliser by Eberechi Eze gave Crystal Palace their first point of the Premier League season as they secured a 1-1 draw away to Chelsea on Sunday, bouncing back from a poor start to grab a share of the spoils after a much-improved second half.

The home side broke the deadlock in the 25th minute after Palace defender Marc Guehi made an ill-advised raid forward and lost the ball. The Blues countered quickly, with Nicolas Jackson scoring from close range from a pass by Cole Palmer.

Outplayed for most of the opening 45 minutes, Palace eventually turned their fortunes around after the break and Eze equalised in the 53rd minute, picking up the rebound from Cheick Doucoure's blocked shot and curling the ball beautifully into the net from outside the box.

Both sides had chances to grab a winner in the second half with Levi Colwill going close for Chelsea and Palace's Daichi Kamada forcing a fine save, but despite just over eight minutes of stoppage time neither side could find another goal and the game ended in a stalemate.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United's striker Alexander Isak secured a 2-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur with a simple tap-in as they weathered a second-half storm from the visitors to secure the points in an entertaining Premier League clash at St James’ Park on Sunday.

Harvey Barnes’ first-half opener for Newcastle was cancelled out by a Dan Burn own goal after the break as Spurs dominated the chances in the second period but spurned numerous openings and were beaten by a lightning-quick break from the hosts.

Joelinton’s defence-splitting pass was perfect for Jacob Murphy who, after drawing out keeper Guglielmo Vicario, laid the ball on a plate for Isak to secure the three points for manager Eddie Howe’s side, who remain unbeaten at home since January.

Adding to Newcastle's delight, their Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali made his first league appearance since being handed a 10-month ban for a breach of betting rules and received a rapturous reception from the home supporters.

Newcastle now have seven points from their first three games, while Tottenham remain on four.

"Generally we weren't expecting to have too much of the ball," Isak told Sky Sports. "We wanted to be dangerous on the counter-attack. It wasn't the most beautiful game from our side but we defended really well and scored two so that's good.

"You always have to be concentrated. It's easy to get frustrated. It was a tough game and tough for me - I wasn't at my sharpest."

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou was left to rue the scoreline but not the performance as his side had complete control of the contest for long periods.