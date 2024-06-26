Euro 2024: Southgate asks fans to back England after another poor performance

England's Jude Bellingham reacts after the goalless draw against Slovenia. — Reuters

Published: Wed 26 Jun 2024, 3:16 PM

A handful of England fans let manager Gareth Southgate know how they felt after an underwhelming 0-0 draw with Slovenia at Euro 2024 on Tuesday, hurling empty cups in his direction.

Southgate, whose team finished top of Group C with five points but scored two goals in three games, said he will bear the brunt of the criticism but made a plea for the fans to support his players.

"I understand it. I'm not going to back away from it. The most important thing is the supporters stay with the team," Southgate told reporters.

"I understand the narrative towards me and that's better for the team than it being towards them. But it is creating an unusual environment to operate in. I've not seen any other team qualify and receive similar."

While England arrived as favourites, they have left fans frustrated with three tepid performances, falling short on their aim to make a statement with a decisive win on Tuesday that would have set them up for the knockout rounds with momentum.

"They (England's players) kept composure in a game where they've come into a really challenging environment," Southgate said. "Of course, we'd love a couple of goals that sends everybody home happy. But we were definitely an improvement on what we did in the last game."

England, who were poor in their 1-1 draw with Denmark on Thursday, enjoyed 72% possession and completed 694 passes compared to 208 from Slovenia but very few of them caused their opponents any real concern.

There were some positive glimpses in what Southgate and captain Harry Kane called the best of their three matches, with substitutes Kobbie Mainoo, Cole Palmer and Anthony Gordon injecting some much-needed energy.

"I think the changes we made had a positive effect on the game tonight," Southgate said. "We weren't able to find the right pass, the final finish. But we are improving.

"I don't think we were suddenly going to be free and liberated and stick four or five goals in. Football doesn't work that way. I saw progress. The goals will come."

Southgate's men can perhaps take some measure of comfort from recent history. They were terrible in a 0-0 draw with Scotland in the group stage three years ago before going on to finish runners-up to Italy at Euro 2020.