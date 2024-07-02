Euro 2024: Misfiring France rely on granite defence

French defender William Saliba. — Reuters

Published: Tue 2 Jul 2024, 3:21 PM

France have struggled to score goals at Euro 2024 and they owe their qualification for the quarterfinals to a miserly defence which has left all their opponents frustrated.

Les Bleus have yet to find the back of the net in open play, having reached the last eight following a Kylian Mbappe penalty and two own goals - the latest by Jan Vertonghen in their 1-0 victory over Belgium in the round of 16 on Monday.

Didier Deschamps's side, however, have conceded only once in a 1-1 draw against Poland in the group phase - a re-taken penalty by Robert Lewandowksi.

France have been far from their usual flamboyant selves, a shadow of the team who scored nine goals on their way to the 2022 World Cup quarterfinals and seven in four games in 2018.

In Germany, however, they have the joint best defence alongside Spain with only one goal conceded despite centre backs William Saliba and Dayot Upamecano not having started a game together in a four-man defence before a friendly against Canada last month.

"We have an interesting defensive solidity. It's essential at this level. We've come a long way because it hasn't been easy for everyone," coach Didier Deschamps said after the Belgium game.

"It's not just a question of defending well. We had good control of the ball. They did everything they could to make sure we didn't concede a goal. Even if we only managed one, that's enough for today."

Forward Randal Kolo Muani, whose deflected shot earned France victory on Monday, also praised the team's defence,

"We should be more efficient in front of goal, but defence is the key to success," he said.

Saliba's sense of anticipation and Upamecano's strength have been proving too solid for their opponents while Jules Kounde has impressed at right back.

Left back Theo Hernandez was a key player against Belgium with a perfectly-timed tackle to deny Yannick Carrasco and keeper Mike Maignan has made 12 decisive stops, two from Romelu Lukaku and Kevin de Bruyne as France beat Belgium for the fifth time in is as many major tournaments.