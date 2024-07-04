Partner Content By KT Engage
Euro 2024: Guess the quarter-final results with TrueWin
Will the favorites prevail, or will we witness more giant-defeating acts? Get ready to make your predictions on TrueWin.ae
There is a sense of excitement as Euro 2024 moves on to the quarter-finals! The competition has already seen surprising turns, with the reigning champion, Italy, bowing out after a clash with Switzerland. Only two stages remain before the grand finale and the stakes are only getting higher.
With exhilarating moments, unbelievable late goals and breathtaking saves, the group stage and round of 16 of Euro 2024 will go down in history as one of the most suspenseful yet. Share the excitement of the Euro quarter-finals and get real rewards with your squad when you predict the correct scores on TrueWin*!
Who is going to step up to the plate? Here is a look at the upcoming matches.
Spain vs Germany
Fans are in for another exciting face-off between two European football powerhouses Spain and Germany.
Renowned for their exceptional ball control and passing ability, Spain is adept at dictating the game through possession. Spain's tactics mainly focus on superior ball control and creating goal-scoring opportunities through midfield organisation. Players like Pedri and Rodri are crucial in organising attacks and equally provide strong defensive support.
After denying Denmark a place in the quarterfinals, the home team, Germany, proves itself to be a force to reckon with. Niclas Füllkrug squarely sits as king of late-game goals. Germany continues to wow with exceptional performances from brilliant playmaker Florian Wirtz, Toni Kroos, and Jamal Musiala.
The last time Spain and Germany went head-to-head at the World Cup in Qatar, Fullkrug's strike levelled the game with a 1-1 result. This time, only one team will survive. Who will it be? Predict the right result and be rewarded on TrueWin.ae*.
France vs Portugal
Another heavyweight match is on the horizon, with Portugal and France marching onto the battlefield after equally thrilling final-minute finishes to advance to the round of 16.
Star-studded Portugal hopes to win a second Euro title led by the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo. He is joined by playmaker Bruno Fernandes, captain of Manchester United and Bernardo Silva, rightwinger and a master of midfield.
Despite a rough beginning to their Euro campaign, the 2018 World Cup champions, France, are still a formidable foe. At the helm of Les Bleus is Kylian Mbappe, known for his amazing speed and goal-scoring ability. His four goals in the 2022 World Cup finals made history and cemented his place among the best players.
Can you predict who will make it to the semifinals? Exciting rewards await you and your friends when you guess correctly on TrueWin.ae*, your sports companion.
*Terms and conditions apply.