Euro 2024: France and Netherlands scoreless draw leaves Group D wide open

Bryson and Bailey team up to add an exciting new dimension to the game of golf with their prototype clubs
The bespoke Avoda-designed irons have helped yield the results that are being admired by most players on the tour
France and the Netherlands played out a 0-0 draw in their second Group D game of Euro 2024 on Friday, with neither side yet guaranteed a place in the last 16.
Antoine Griezmann, captaining the side with Kylian Mbappe on the bench after breaking his nose against Austria, had an excellent chance in each half but twice stumbled over the ball.
Both sets of fans had cause to celebrate - the Dutch when Xavi Simons found the net in the second half and the French when the effort was ruled out for offside - and, despite both sides pushing for a winner, they had to be content with a point each.
France and the Netherlands are level on four points at the top of the group standings, with Austria, which beat Poland 3-1 earlier on Friday, on three.
Poland have no points and cannot advance. France face Poland in their final group game with the Dutch taking on Austria.
ALSO READ:
The bespoke Avoda-designed irons have helped yield the results that are being admired by most players on the tour
Stars from both the men’s and women’s game are poised to make an impact at Le Golf National’s Albatros course
More than 5,000 people died in France as a result of searing summer heat last year
The 24-year-old talent picked up the first cheque of his new career after a challenging four days in the Kansas Wichita Open
Wyatt secured his second Grand Prix win of the season
The pool squad was whittled down after six intense days of trials that culminated in Brisbane on Saturday
Ledecky dominated in the 400m freestyle championship before a crowd of 20,689 fans at Lucas Oil Stadium
‘Hoping for another low one in the final round,’ said the Dubai-born golfing talent