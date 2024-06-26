Euro 2024: England top group, Slovenia through after 0-0 draw

The event was an ideal preparation for the team ahead of the Jiu-Jitsu World Championship in Greece
England finished top and Slovenia also advanced to the knockout stages of Euro 2024 after an uninspiring 0-0 draw in their final Group C match on Tuesday.
England had already qualified for the round of 16 and, despite another flat performance, the draw leaves them in first place in the group on five points.
Slovenia finished level on three points with Denmark, who drew 0-0 with Serbia, and though they had the same goal difference, goals scored and disciplinary record, the Danes appeared to have advanced in second place due to their Uefa ranking, going through with Slovenia, subject to confirmation.
England had the best of the action in a tepid game of few real chances, with Harry Kane and Phil Foden forcing easy saves from goalkeeper Jan Oblak and Bukayo Saka having a goal ruled out in the first half for offside.
England dominated possession but had few shots on target as Slovenia defended resolutely and tried to crowd out every attack from their frustrated opponents.
