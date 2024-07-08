Euro 2024: Can France stop the Lamine Yamal-inspired Spain?

Spain's Lamine Yamal controls the ball during a training session in Donaueschingen on Monday. — AFP

Published: Mon 8 Jul 2024, 6:05 PM Last updated: Mon 8 Jul 2024, 6:06 PM

The battle between the two most successful national sides of the new millennium, Tuesday's Euro 2024 semifinal between France and Spain, also showcases two contrasting styles.

Spain have dazzled in Germany, reaching the final four on the back of the attacking brilliance of wingers Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams.

By contrast France, one of the pre-tournament favourites who boast one-man offensive powerhouse Kylian Mbappe, have ground their way to the semis on the back of solid defence, conceding just one goal in five games.

Spain's 11 goals scored is equal most in the tournament alongside hosts Germany, the team they beat in extra-time in the quarter final.

La Roja have won five from five.

Excluding wins on penalties, no team in Euros history has ever won more than five games in the same tournament.

While veteran striker Alvaro Morata captains Spain, headlining the team's attacking prowess are young wingers Williams, 21, and Yamal, 16, providing speed and creativity from both flanks.

Williams has scored a goal and laid on an assist. Yamal is yet to find the net -- if he does score at this tournament he will break the record for youngest goalscorer at the Euros by almost two years -- but has provided three assists, the most at the tournament.

The team's progress has been underpinned by the relentless positivity of manager Luis de la Fuente, who has lavished praise on his side at every opportunity.

"This is a winning horse," the coach said after Spain beat hosts Germany, "and a role model for our country."

De la Fuente, who has coached several of the players at junior levels for Spain, said "we can go far. There is a lot of heart and soul in this team."

Spain will need that heart and soul considering three players who started the quarterfinal will be absent. Defenders Dani Carvajal and Robin le Normand are suspended while Pedri is out for the tournament with a knee injury.

Having topped the goal tally with 16 at the Qatar World Cup, France qualified for the final four at Euro 2024 on the basis of strong defence while their attack has deserted them in Germany.

France have made it to the semis scoring just three goals -- none by a French player from open play.

Only seven sides at Euro 2024 have scored less than France.

Their run includes two scoreless draws and two 1-0 victories thanks to own goals from an opposition player.

Deschamps' side have however conceded just one goal -- a penalty to Poland's Robert Lewandowski -- and kept four clean sheets.

Superstar Mbappe, who scored eight of France's Qatar World Cup goals, has scored just once in Germany -- from a penalty.