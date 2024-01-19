Dubai: Ronaldo, Manchester City win big at Globe Soccer Awards

Perry said that the 18th green on the Majlis has produced some memorable stories ‘and that 'it's very important for us that we keep that history going’
Cristiano Ronaldo, Erling Haaland and Manchester City were the big winners at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai on Friday.
In a glittering ceremony at Atlantis, Al Nassr's Portuguese superstar Ronaldo won the Best Middle East Player and the Fans Favourite Player awards.
"The best player in the Middle East, it's a new award for me. And I am happy to win the Fans Favourite Player. As a footballer, it feels amazing when you make the fans happy," the five-time Ballon d'or Winner, who scored 44 goals in his first year at Saudi club Al Nassr, said.
The former Real Madrid and Manchester United star received more than five million votes from fans across the world.
Meanwhile, Norwegian striker Haaland was named the Best Player for his phenomenal goal-scoring record for Manchester City.
It was his goals which played a big part in Manchester City's historic treble-winning season last year.
City, which won the Premier League, FA Cup and the Champions League, were named the Best Club.
In women's football category, the Best Club award went to FC Barcelona.
Argentina's World Cup-winning coach Lionel Scaloni received the Career Award for ending the South American country's 36-year wait for the biggest trophy in football.
Chelsea legend John Terry, one of England's greatest defenders of all time, also received the Career Award.
