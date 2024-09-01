Diaz double helps Liverpool humiliate United

Liverpool's Luis Diaz celebrates scoring their second goal. — Reuters

Published: Sun 1 Sep 2024, 11:26 PM

Two goals from Luis Diaz and one from Mohamed Salah helped Liverpool stroll to a 3-0 victory at Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday, with Erik ten Hag's side humbled by their fierce rivals.

Liverpool dominated a United team who could not keep pace with them in the first half, the visitors taking the lead in the 35th minute through a back-post header from Diaz after United midfielder Casemiro had given the ball away.

Casemiro was again at fault for Diaz and Liverpool's second, again supplied by Mohamed Salah, with the Colombia international sweeping home three minutes before the break, sending United supporters off for their halftime refreshments early.

With United on the ropes, Liverpool smelled blood after the break, Salah adding a third 11 minutes into the second half, but the visitors settled for three as they maintained their 100% record this season under new coach Arne Slot.

"The goals are always self-inflicted," United captain Bruno Fernandes told Sky Sports. "You need to commit a mistake to give them the goal. We don't need to be pointing fingers at everyone. that won't help us now.

"When you concede a goal you can't just point at one mistake. We don't have to look at the past. We just have to make it different. We lost the game, congratulations to Liverpool, they were more clinical. I don't look at the stats but the game was tight."

After a positive summer in the transfer market and fresh faces in the boardroom, last week's last-gasp defeat at Brighton and Hove Albion gave United supporters a stark reminder of the improvements still needed on the pitch.

Sunday's visit of a Liverpool side who had lost just one of their previous 12 Premier League meetings with United will have caused a great deal of concern pre-match.

Those more pessimistic fans were fearing the worst as Trent Alexander-Arnold appeared to have fired Liverpool into an early lead at Old Trafford, only for VAR to step in and save the hosts, adjudging Salah to be offside earlier in the move.

United settled into the contest without troubling Liverpool down the other end of the pitch, allowing the visitors to pick their moments when they came.

Casemiro's wayward pass ensured the Slot's side did not have to try too hard to unlock their rivals, Diaz applying the finishing touch to get Liverpool up and running.

Diaz's third of the season was another fine finish, but another Casemiro will want to forget. The flying Liverpool forward has now scored more Premier League goals against United than any other opponent.