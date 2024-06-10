Czech midfielder Sadilek misses Euro over cycling crash

The moblie app will link EGF members to more than two million golfers and 15,000 golf clubs worldwide through its modern and user-friendly operation
Czech Republic midfielder Michal Sadilek will miss Euro 2024 after injuring his shin in a cycling accident in Austria, the national team said on Monday.
The 25-year-old Twente Enschede player suffered the injury during the Czech national team's training camp in the mountain resort of Schladming on Saturday.
"Michal Sadilek had an unfortunate crash during a bicycle ride and suffered a lacerated wound on his shin," national team spokesman Petr Sedivy said on the Czech FA's website.
The Sport daily said however that Sadilek fell while riding a tricycle down a hill in Schladming, where an Alpine skiing World Cup event is held every year.
It added that Sadilek, Sparta Prague defender Ladislav Krejci and Hoffenheim defender David Jurasek had rented tricycles to descend from the Planai mountain.
Sadilek hit a hole, crashed and an ambulance was called at once, Sport said, adding the injury required 65 stitches.
The Czech team had a day off on Saturday, a day after beating Malta 7-1 in a pre-Euro friendly.
Sedivy declined to confirm the tricycle accident but apologised for misleading the media by referring to a bike crash at first.
"It was a mistake that the national team did not provide complete information," he said.
"The accident occurred during the player's free time... he did not violate the team rules or any other internal agreements," Sedivy added.
Coach Ivan Hasek has yet to decide whether he will call up a replacement for Sadilek, who has so far scored one goal in 24 international games.
The Czechs are due to take on North Macedonia in the last pre-Euro friendly in the Czech city of Hradec Kralove later on Monday.
They face Portugal in their opening match on June 18 before playing Georgia and Turkey.
ALSO READ:
The moblie app will link EGF members to more than two million golfers and 15,000 golf clubs worldwide through its modern and user-friendly operation
Playing in his first tournament since turning pro this month the 24-year-old lies three shots behind the leaders heading into the final round
For the first time ever at an Olympics, competitors in Paris will have access to a 'mindfulness and relaxation area' above the main gym in the village
India only required 97 to win after a dominant display by their bowling attack
As a result, Ethiopia's Berihu Aregawi will become the new world record holder over 10km
The performance enabled her to qualify for the European Championship and a four-tournament tour of the US
Fan favourite Bryson DeChambeau is the type of player the world of golf should embrace
Despite delivering some solid performance the UAE trio fell short of stamping their ticket for golf’s third Major at Pinehurst